Jade Grobler Rocks A Plunging Bodysuit & Bunny Ears For Latest Instagram Update

Jade Grobler delighted her 1 million Instagram followers with a new update posted on October 31. In the latest post, the 22-year-old model decided to dress up for Halloween in a body-hugging bodysuit that flaunted her ample assets, as well as a pair of bunny ears.

The South African-born influencer sported a sleeveless black bodysuit, seemingly made of thick, satin fabric. The garment featured a plunging neckline that displayed her décolletage. The garment was fully-lined and secured her buxom curves. The snug fit pushed her breasts up, showing more of her cleavage. The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that highlighted her hips.

Jade wore a sheer, white tulle skirt. It had three layers, but the piece was still see-through. The narrow glitter waistband hugged her slim waistline. She also sported a pair of lace stockings that reached her thighs. The hottie completed her look with black bunny ears that matched her ensemble.

In the first snapshot, Jade stood against a white wall, clad in her scanty costume. She popped her right hip to the side and raised one of her hands to touch the bunny ears. The babe tilted her head and looked straight into the camera, smiling.

In the second pic, the hottie slightly changed her stance. This time, she positioned both of her hands in front of her tummy as she gazed sultrily at the lens with her lips parted. Her sun-kissed complexion appeared prominent in the shots.

For the occasion, Jade opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle with a side part. She let the long strands hang shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with a silver-colored necklace with a tiny pendant, a pair of dangling earrings, and string bracelets. Although not very visible, the influencer also wore several rings.

Jade paired the photo with a short caption. The newest Instagram upload has been liked more than 19,200 times and received over 260 comments in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Jade’s legion of fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some others weren’t as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful. It looks so refreshing to see you with makeup on, and you look ravishing in this costume,” one of her fans wrote, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a hot rabbit! Oh, and I saw your stories. I like that you added fake blood. So sexy!” commented another follower.

“Hotter than an Aussie summer,” added a third social media user.