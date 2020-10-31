Brennah Black Unzips Naughty Nurse Costume In Steamy Video Clip

Brennah Black got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram update on Saturday afternoon, in which the blond bombshell showcased her tempting assets in a latex nurse costume that thrilled her 631,000 followers. She moved through a series of provocative poses in the short video clip, which racked up almost 400 likes in less than ten minutes after it went live.

Brennah wore a sleeveless, gartered mini dress featuring a slick black vinyl with crimson trim. It had a plunging neckline that displayed her curvaceous bust and zipped up the center.

A wide red sash from which a small apron was attached encircled the most narrow part of her waist. The piece was printed with a heart with a square cross.

A trio of red piping ran vertically up the front of the costume, the shape of which outlined her hourglass figure. The embellishment also ran along the outside of the collar that framed her decolletage, as well as forming the front straps of the garter skirt.

Two pairs of thick silver clips held up a matching pair a black latex stockings halfway up Brennah’s shapely thighs.

She completed the ensemble with a rendition of a classic orderly hat, which was attached to an elastic headband that she wore at the crown of her head. The accessory had the same heart and cross icon seen on the apron. Brennah tagged the lingerie brand Leg Avenue for her attire.

Her long, platinum hair was parted in the center and spilled down her over her shoulders in messy waves.

The still image accompanying the post was a sultry snap of her incredible physique, shot level with the bottom of her short skirt and at an upward angle. Her bare legs and the shining hardware of the end of the zipper were in perfect focus, then the lines of her dress moved attention up across her body to the swell of her breasts.

The clip was a series of quick video cuts in which Brennah toyed with her costume and flirted seductively with the camera. At one point, she slowly tugged open the front of her outfit to show off more of her bare breasts.

Brennah’s fans loved her look, and flooded the comments section with adoring words.

“Hottest nurse eva happy Halloween gorgeous babe,” remarked one follower.

“People would not mind being sick if all nurses looked like that,” speculated a second supporter.

“My god! You’re incredible! Happy Halloween,” declared a third fan.