Carrie Underwood Stuns In Dramatic Corpse Bride Costume For Halloween

The singer looked stunning in a spooky black and white costume.

Carrie Underwood wore a killer Halloween costume in a new photo that was posted to her Instagram story.

The 37-year-old country superstar shared a pic of her dramatic look as a corpse bride, seen here.

In the photo of her fantasy costume, Carrie, who is married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher in real life, wore a long white wig with a mesh veil over it. The Grammy winner’s face was completely covered in white makeup, which was accentuated with a bold eye look that included dark gray circles underneath and super dark brows. The deathly look was topped off with sparkly black lipstick.

Carrie also wore a sheer white front-tied ensemble with a black cami underneath, which was belted with a chain. “The Gift” singer stared intently at the camera while showing off her dramatic look.

In the caption to the post, the mom of two wrote simply: “Let the games begin…”

Fans know that Carrie is a huge Halloween fan, and for this year her costume choice was an interesting one. Although not an exact replica, the stunning look was reminiscent of Emily, the title character voiced by Helena Bonham Carter in the 2005 Tim Burton stop-motion film Corpse Bride.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In an interview with Radio.com’s Katie and Company earlier this month, Carrie revealed that her oldest son, Isaiah, 5, wanted to dress up as Oogie Boogie, the creepy villain from Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, for this Halloween.

Underwood told the outlet that she was “having some trouble finding that costume, only because it’s for adults.”

“Lord help us if I have to make Oogie Boogie, ” she said. “So, we’re gonna see. Maybe I’ll get a potato-sack-type of situation — a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I’m not sure. Wish me luck!”

Carrie’s love for dressing up for Halloween goes back to her childhood in Oklahoma, so it’s no wonder she has passed the tradition on to her kids. She also has a tradition of doing themed costumes with her family, so if this corpse bride is in any way related to Isaiah’s getup it wouldn’t be a shocker.

In fact, it seems as though Carrie’s son could be the main decision-maker when it comes to Halloween costumes in the Fisher household. Two years ago Carrie revealed that Isaiah wanted to be a ghost, so her husband Mike was a Ghostbuster and she was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.