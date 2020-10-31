Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Chelsea’s Discovery Endangers Her Life

The Next Week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video teases big changes for Genoa City from November 2 through 6. The Abbotts gather to say goodbye to Dina, and Theo injects some life into their part. Chelsea discovers something horrifying on Adam’s laptop, which leaves her in grave danger. Finally, Sally Spectra finds herself a relative unknown when she arrives in town.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) makes a grand entrance to the reception after Dina’s (Marla Adams) funeral, and he tries to give his grandmother a sendoff fit for a grande dame. He tries to inject some life into the solemn affair at Society. Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) all end up dancing along with Theo when he plays one of Dina’s favorite songs. However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) isn’t pleased at all. He is convinced that Theo is up to something. Kyle believes Theo wants to mooch off his family, and Summer (Hunter King) tries to reassure Kyle that everybody sees through anything Theo might have planned.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself in huge danger. She shows up at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) to retrieve the rest of her belongings after taking Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) up on their generous offer to let her live with them at the Chancellor mansion. Adam already has her stuff packed up, and he’s working on his laptop.

When Adam takes a call in the other room, Chelsea can’t help but take a peek at what he’s been working on so diligently. She’s horrified when she sees plans that appear to indicate that Adam has designs on wreaking havoc at Newman Tower. Adam catches her snooping, and he wants to know what she’s doing. Chelsea begs him to tell her that the schematics she found don’t mean what she thinks they mean. Her knowledge ends up leaving her life in danger.

Finally, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) makes her grand debut in Genoa City. She seems stunned that Summer has no clue who she is, but Summer has been rather preoccupied with Kyle lately, so perhaps that explains it. Sally left Los Angeles in shame after pretending to have an illness in a failed effort to keep her man. Now she’s ready for a fresh start in a town that is very different than L.A. She has Lauren (Tracey Bregman) to help show her around and get started on something big.