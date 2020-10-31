Bru Luccas Flaunts Killer Assets While Sipping Coffee In A Beachside Hot Tub

Fitness model Bru Luccas celebrated Halloween on Saturday with an idyllic beachside breakfast in Los Cabos, on the Southern Baja Peninsula in Mexico. In her most recent Instagram update, the stunning brunette sipped coffee while wading in an elegant hot tub overlooking a sandy balcony and the turquoise ocean below. She wore a revealing red bikini that thrilled her 3.5 million followers, and the tantalizing video clip garnered over 23,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

The still image introducing the clip pictured Bru at the edge of a small stone and tile jacuzzi with her backside facing the camera. Her bathing suit had a basic, yet sexy, design that beautifully displayed her enviable physique.

The bottoms were cut high over her hips and showed off most of her rounded booty, the lower crease of which was just level with the surface of the warm swirling water. The top of the suit fastened in the back and had wide straps that rested over both shoulders.

She wore her dark hair loose and flowing partway down her back. It was pulled away from her face with a bandanna knotted at the crown of her head that was the same shade as her bikini.

The videographer was on Bru’s left a few feet behind her and appeared to be located on the edge of the tub, as the camera was slightly above the model and at a downward angle.

As the video began, it panned slowly across a large wicker tray that floated in the water at her side. It was covered with an array of plates containing a elaborate, seemingly untouched breakfast, including diced tropical fruit, potatoes, a few fried eggs, bacon – and an extra side of bacon.

As Bru came into frame, she reached over and grabbed a cup of cream-laden coffee from a saucer in the corner of the tray and took a long sip, while she surveyed the tropical scene in front of her. After a brief moment, she turned to face the viewer, extended her arm and held to mug out to the camera with a big smile on her face.

The front of the bikini featured a low, scoop neckline that showed off Bru’s tempting bust, and was embellished with a decorative knot in the center that made her cleavage impossible to ignore.

Last week, as reported by The Inquisitr, the athletic beauty showed off a glamorous look wearing a slinky black cocktail dress and stiletto heels.