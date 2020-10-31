Ciara & Her Son Future Channel Cardi B & Offset For Halloween, Cardi Responds

Ciara has channeled her inner Cardi B for Halloween. This year, however, she has enlisted her 6-year-old son Future to be her “Offset.”

The “Party” singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the adorable images. In the first picture, Ciara is sitting down with her tongue out and legs crossed, similar to the rapper’s Invasion of Privacy album cover.

The outfit is made of a checkerboard-printed jacket and matching pants, cat-eye sunglasses, and bright yellow hair. Her nails, meanwhile, feature artwork asking fans to “vote” and endorsing Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Future, meanwhile, is seen sporting a black denim jacket and T-shirt, a gold-colored chain, earrings, fake dreadlocks, and a pair of sunglasses. The mother-and-son duo also shared a clip of them singing along to Cardi’s song “Drip.”

Just hours after the singer shared the costume with her 26.4 million followers, the post amassed over 820,000 likes and 13,000 comments. Celebrities such as Vanessa Bryant, Halle Berry, and more complimented the singer in the comments section.

“Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!” Bryant commented.

“*chefs kiss*” Berry replied, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“this so cute!!!” Jennifer Hudson wrote.

“Omg I am screaming!!!” Khloé Kardashian said in the comments section.

Offset seems to have noticed the costume, too, as he took to social media to showcase his appreciation.

“I love this this toooo hard C,” Offset wrote under the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the “WAP” star reposted the video of the two singing along to her own music, along with a caption showing love to the singer.

“I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her!” she wrote. “She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

Apart from the Cardi B costume, the Georgia native also dressed up as three other female musicians — Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion. She shared every single outfit on her Instagram account.

As fans may remember, this isn’t her first time dressing up as another celebrity for Halloween. As reported by The Inquisitr, she and husband Russell Wilson channeled fellow power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z last year.

Inspired by the “APES*IT” music video, Ciara wore a silky pink suit, crystal necklace, and earrings, along with a red rope belt and long wavy hair. Meanwhile, Wilson rocked a baby blue suit, paired with a chain necklace and fake twists.