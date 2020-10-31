‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers Preview Video: Sally Spectra Starts Something Big

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for November 2 through 6 teases the arrival of one of Los Angeles’ finest in Genoa City. While Summer doesn’t recognize her, Jack and Lauren are pretty excited for the fashion designer to join their ranks. The sassy redhead seems determined to start something big in her new home.

This week, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) goes from Bold and Beautiful to Young and Restless. She arrives at Jabot, and Summer (Hunter King) is completely clueless about who the fashion designer is. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) comes to the rescue of Sally’s ego and flatters her by knowing her reputation.

While many may wonder what Sally’s connection to Genoa City is, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) happens to be an old friend. They met through Sally’s great aunt, and although it’s been a while, the Fenmore’s boutique owner is quite happy to show the newcomer around and help her get settled into something new. She and Sally enjoy a coffee at Crimson Lights, and Lauren lets Sally know that she thinks she’s going to be great.

The newest person in town admits that she is ready for anything, and she thinks it’s the start of something big for her, which is sure to make waves on the CBS daytime drama.

Although Sally left Los Angeles several months ago in disgrace after faking an illness, she seems like she’s landed on her feet ready to hit the ground running in a brand new way.

Viewers chimed in on the preview, expressing their hopes for some dramatic storylines.

“She is the new red of the show, and she will cause a lot of uproar to give us new hope for the soap, and she will give Summer a run for her money. It’s about time they shake up Y&R. It’ll be good to see new people around!!!!!!” one fan enthused.

“I’m wondering if Sally will be Summer’s rival and competition for Kyle? Oooh, I can’t wait!!” a second viewer replied.

“YAY!!!! I love Courtney, aka young Sally Spectra! Let Sally set this show rocking!!! I see I’m not alone at lovin’ the ‘Darlene Conley’ inspiration! Who EVER cast Courtney is this role gets giant kudos!” anticipated a third.

Certainly, with Summer as the designer’s first contact in town, it seems to say something about the possibility of a rivalry brewing between the two of them. Of course, viewers could be wrong, and it may signal the beginning of a surprising new friendship for Summer.