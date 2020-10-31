Lindsey Pelas Displays Jaw-Dropping Curves In Revealing Halloween Costume With Seriously Tiny Daisy Dukes

Lindsey wore an outfit with a cute country vibe.

Lindsey Pelas celebrated Halloween in a skimpy costume with country flair. The curvaceous model thrilled her 8.8 million Instagram followers on October 31 by showing off her take on a classic cowgirl outfit, and she shared her goal of spreading plenty of “Yeehaw” around on social media.

Lindsey’s outfit exposed a lot of skin. It included a pair of Daisy Dukes that were so tight that they almost looked painted on. They were also extremely short, featuring a silhouette similar to a pair of cheeky briefs with a low-rise waist that dipped down even lower in the center. The cutoffs were crafted from stretchy denim with faded accents on the front.

The Eyes Up Here podcast host put on a busty display in an equally tiny crop top that featured a rustic red gingham print. The piece had a knotted front that pulled her ample assets together while lifting them up for maximum effect. Her busty cleavage was further enhanced by the flirty lace trim around the top’s plunging neckline. Similar frills trimmed the cap sleeves. Lindsey completed her ensemble with a stretchy black garter around each shapely thigh.

Her silky blond locks were parted down the center and styled in loose waves, which were spread across her back and over her shoulders. The slideshow that Lindsey shared included two still shots of her look. They were both selfies that framed her body from the top of her head down to her upper thighs. In the first photo, she held up her phone, showing off its zebra-print case. She arched her back, jutted her hip out, and tilted her head slightly as she gave the camera a saucy look.

In the second photo, Lindsey teasingly tugged on one of her shirt’s ties. She had turned her body completely forward, which provided a better view of her washboard stomach and hourglass shape. Her final slide was a video that showed her playing with her long tresses while watching herself on her phone’s screen.

In her caption, the model informed her followers that she’s going to spend her Halloween enjoying being “young and stupid” while she can. Her fans responded to her post by raving over her revealing costume and her good looks.

“Beautiful outfit,” wrote one fan.

“Daisy duke is in the house,” read another message.

“Happy Halloween, beautiful dreamy woman, do you know that when I see her my face shines more than when I look directly at the sun,” gushed a third admirer.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey also showed off her cowgirl style during a Tombstone-themed photo shoot in the desert. The look she rocked included a black cowboy hat and a coordinating tight dress with a low neckline.