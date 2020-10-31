Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Booty Gains In Turquoise Bottoms For New Workout Videos

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente updated her Instagram account on Saturday, October 31 with some inspiring new videos of herself working out, capturing the attention of thousands of her 2.3 million followers.

The slideshow, which consisted of four videos, displayed Yaslen as she switched between a number of workouts that targeted her thighs, glutes, and legs. In the first video, the model popped her hips out, smiled widely, and twirled around to showcase her bodacious derriere. She could then be seen doing sumo squats. The second clip showed her doing donkey kick-backs, an exercise that focuses on booty gains. She then moved into weights squats for the third slide’s footage, and finally, abductors for the fourth reel, which particularly tones your outer thighs.

Her shoulder-length, highlighted locks were pulled back, likely to keep her hair from getting in her way while she worked out.

Yaslen wore a skimpy, white sports bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top tightly hugged her assets as its plunging neckline displayed a large amount of cleavage. Further on show was the stunner’s chiseled core as the top was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the number with a pair of skintight, turquoise leggings that easily flaunted her backside, curvy hips, and toned legs. She completed the look with white athletic trainers that featured peach detailing.

In the post’s geotag, Yaslen revealed that she was recorded in Paradise Gym in the Miami Beach district. She promoted her fitness program, Body By Yas, in the caption, as well as provided users with a discount code for the training.

The series has garnered more than 15,000 likes since going live less than two hours ago, proving to be quite popular with her admirers. Furthermore, hundreds of social media users complimented Yaslen on her fit figure, her good looks, and her sporty ensemble in the comments section.

“Baby you are a goddess from HEAVEN,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Looking as beautiful and fit as ever,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with red-heart and rose emoji.

“Gorgeous hun, body is tight,” gushed a third, smitten admirer.

“Ugh booty and body goals,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a single red-heart emoji to the compliment.

The beauty is no stranger to uploading jaw-dropping content to her Instagram feed. Just on October 29, she shared yet another sizzling video of herself in a tiny, pink, satin bikini that left little to the imagination. That post has received more than 22,000 likes, so far.