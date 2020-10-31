Camila Bernal Speads Legs Apart Wearing Sexy Ariel Costume ‘Under The Sea’

Instagram model Camila Bernal took to her social media page Saturday, October 31, with a festive series of images that delighted her 1.4 million followers.

She wore a shimmering blue ensemble that showed off lots of skin paired with a long, red wig – giving the curvy beauty an unmistakable Ariel vibe from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid. Over 5,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post went live.

Camila wore a revealing monokini made from a scintillating holographic fabric that reflected shades of blue, green, and gold. The top section also featured a small, repeating circular pattern that reflected the light.

The garment tied in bows behind her neck and below her shoulder blades, and had a high, narrow neckline that covered her decolletage. The piece covered the tops of her breasts, but was connected to the bottom of the suit with just two thin strips of material that exposed the alluring shadow of her underboob, as well as most of her bare midriff.

A thong back rose high up over Camila’s hips, showing off the wide-mesh white fishnet tights she wore beneath the bathing suit. The tantalizing hosiery featured classic backseams that ran down the center of both of her voluptuous cheeks.

Her wig was ironed sleek and straight, and fell past her waist. It was parted off-center, and had long bangs swept to one side. An ombré style transitioned from a deep plum color near the roots to a bright, cherry red at the ends.

Her eyes were expertly shadowed with gleaming tones of blue, and surrounded by tiny pearls and crystals.

Camila credited Los Angeles-based makeup artist Araceli Arami for her glamorous look.

In the first two images, Camila’s figure had been photoshopped onto a close-up image of the undulating surface of a brightly-lit swimming pool, which created a sparkling turquoise background that beautifully complemented her dramatic eye makeup and skimpy outfit.

The last portion of the share included a quick, behind-the-scenes boomerang clip that showed Camila posing for the camera as a flash popped. She seductively straddled the corner of a mottled marble countertop with her legs spread wide apart.

She leaned forward and placed her palms next to one another on the surface between her upper thighs, displaying her long, manicured nails, which were painted a bright crimson that matched her hair.

The photographer stood at the end of the counter and slightly behind the model, so as to capture her famous backside in the frame.