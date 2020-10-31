Chloe Saxon Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Dress While Wearing Sugar Skull Makeup

British model Chloe Saxon seems to have gotten into the Halloween spirit. On Saturday, October 31, the 34-year-old shared a series of stunning and slightly spooky snaps with her 843,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed Chloe sitting on a red velvet blanket that had been placed on the end of a bed with a white duvet. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Knightsbridge, located in London, England.

Chloe sizzled in a low-cut black dress that appeared to have been made out of latex. The skintight garment accentuated her ample cleavage and slender waist. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold earrings, a delicate choker necklace, and two roses, worn behind her ear.

For the casual photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty styled her hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She also had applied colorful sugar skull makeup on the left side of her face.

In the first image, Chloe leaned back and used one of her hands to stabilize herself. She touched the back of her head and looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. She switched the position of her hands in the following photo, as she continued to focus her attention on the camera lens, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to her festive makeup, by talking about her “bad side.”

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow beautiful and stunning sexy and cool,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Oh wow you look fab,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning Loving the Sugar Skull,” remarked another admirer.

“Amazing babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Chloe has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she sported revealing loungewear. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.