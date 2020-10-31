Gabby Epstein Shows Off Curvaceous Figure In Emerald Lingerie

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, October 31, when she shared some sexy new snapshots of herself.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was photographed on a grand staircase for the two-photo series. Gabby was centered in both snapshots as she switched between a number of sultry poses.

In the first image, the front of her body faced the camera as she touched her locks with both hands. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and looked to her right, averting the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second image, this time popping one hip out to highlight her enviable form. She pouted once more as she she directed her eyes straight toward the camera.

Her long highlighted blond hair was partially pinned back and styled in loose waves, with some side-bangs framing her face.

Gabby’s busty assets were on display in a scanty emerald lace bra that featured frill edges and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The number drew the eye to her chest as it was designed with low-cut padded cups that showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

The set included a matching pair of bottoms that further flaunted her curvy hips and pert booty. The high-waisted sides also accentuated her toned midsection. She accessorized the intimate look with a number of gold necklaces.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her undergarments were designed and manufactured by Lounge Underwear, a lingerie company she frequently promotes.

The smoking-hot images went live less than two hours ago and have already received tens of thousands of likes, proving to be a big hit with social media users. Additionally, more than 100 followers took to the comments section to inundate the model with kind words about her flawless form, her gorgeous looks, and her choice of intimate apparel.

“Sexy AF goddess in green,” one individual wrote, following their compliment with a series of green heart emoji.

“Green looks so good on you,” chimed in another admirer, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hands down the sexiest girl on the gram,” a third fan asserted.

“Pretty convinced you are the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth person added, filling their message with rose emoji.

Gabby has shared more than a few alluring posts this week. On October 30, she stunned her multitude of followers with an image of herself in a knotted white top, which she went braless underneath, and a tiny pair of black panties.