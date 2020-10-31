Larsa Pippen Shows Off Insane Cleavage & Stunning Curves In Tiny Black Dress

Larsa Pippen stunned her two million Instagram followers with her most recent, sizzling Instagram update. The TV personality flaunted her well-known hourglass figure and ample assets as she rocked a formfitting black dress.

The model was not shy about displaying her sexy physique. She posed confidently in a tiny dress that hugged every inch of her curves. The garment was quite short, falling just to the very tops of her sculpted thighs. Two thin straps wrapped over Larsa’s tanned shoulders and pulled up her insane cleavage.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of high heels, an ankle bracelet, and two large hoop earrings. The 46-year-old had her caramel-colored hair straightened, and she secured her long locks in a high ponytail near the top of her head. Her long, nails were painted with a light-colored polish.

Larsa struck a simple, yet powerful pose for the picture. She stood with her legs about shoulder-width apart and leaned her weight slightly to the right to show off her curves. Her left arm rested naturally at her side, while her right hand grabbed the ends of her hair, which she referenced in the caption of her update. Larsa tilted her face at an angle as she gave her photographer a smoldering look.

The picture appeared to be taken in a living room, as there was a couch, a couple of chairs, and a view of a city skyline through the windows in the background of the shot. A bright blue light cast a unique glow throughout the room.

Larsa’s fans went crazy for her the photo, hitting the like button nearly 1,000 times within 10 minutes after it went live. They couldn’t get over her stunning figure and eye-catching outfit. They made sure to express their approval in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“So gorgeous and beautiful babe!” another person gushed, adding a row of fire emoji.

“You’re too pretty!” a third fan admitted.

Larsa’s fans tend to obsess over her jaw-dropping body no matter what she wears. Even when she recently sported a more casual look, she was still able to catch her follower’s attention, The Inquisitr reported.

In the photo, she wore a pair of gray and white sweatpants matched with a cropped, white tank top. The outfit was from Pretty Little Thing, and she credited the brand in the caption. Larsa’s tank was nearly see-through and featured a low cut neckline that exposed her chest.