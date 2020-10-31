Larsa Pippen Shows Off Insane Cleavage & Stunning Curves In Tiny Black Dress

Larsa Pippen stunned her two million Instagram followers with her most recent, sizzling Instagram update. The TV personality flaunted her well-known hourglass figure and ample assets as she rocked a formfitting black dress.

The model was not shy about displaying her sexy physique. She posed confidently in a tiny black dress that hugged every inch of her curves. The length of the garment was quite short, and only fell to the very top’s of her sculpted thighs. Two thin straps wrapped over Larsa’s tanned shoulders, and helped to push up her insane cleavage. She also sported a pair of high heals, an ankle bracelet, and two large hoop earrings.

The 46-year-old had her caramel-colored hair straightened, and secured her long locks in a high ponytail near the top of her head. Additionally, her long, pink nails were visible in the pic.

Larsa struck a simple, yet powerful pose for the picture. With a bright blue light shedding its unique color throughout the room, she stood with her legs about shoulder width apart as she leaned her weight slightly to the right to show off her curves. Her left arm rested naturally at her side, while her right hand grabbed the ends of her hair, which she referenced in the caption of her update. Larsa tilted her face at an angle as she gave her photographer a smoldering look.

The picture appeared to be taken in a living room, as there was a couch, a couple of chairs, and a view of a city skyline through the windows in the background of the shot.

The former NBA wife’s fans went crazy for her most recent photo, and could not get over her stunning figure and eye-catching outfit. They made sure to express their approval in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful,” one follower simply wrote, adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“So gorgeous and beautiful babe!” another person gushed, adding a row of fire emoji.

“You’re too pretty!” a third fan admitted.

The snap was clearly well-liked by her fans, as they hit the like button nearly 1,000 times within 10 minutes after it went live.

Larsa’s fans are used to obsessing over her jaw-dropping body no matter what she wears. Even as she sported a more casual look, she was still able to catch her follower’s attention, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In the photo, she wore a pair of grey and white sweatpants matched with a cropped white tank top. The outfit was from Pretty Little Thing, which she credited in the caption. Larsa’s tank was nearly see-through and featured a low cut neckline that exposed her chest.