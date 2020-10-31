Rachel Ward Stuns In Plunging Bodysuit & Snakeskin Pants

On Saturday, October 31, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 622,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a gray couch adorned with decorative pillows in front of a window covered with blinds. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken at Dakota Manchester, a hotel located in Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a plunging long-sleeved white bodysuit that showcased her incredible curves. She tucked the garment into a pair of snakeskin patterned pants. The model accessorized the chic look with a white headband and statement earrings. She had also styled her long honey-colored hair in loose waves.

In the first image, Rachel sat with her legs crossed and her shoulders back. She placed one of her hands on the couch, as she looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. A black purse had been placed to her right.

She appeared to be in the process of uncrossing her legs in the following photo. Rachel rested her arm on the top of the furniture and pressed her hand against her temple. She continued to focus her attention on the photographer, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption of the post, Rachel noted that her bodysuit was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Awesome eyes and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in white,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful!!! You’re so pretty!!!!” added a different devotee.

“Wow so beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel often uploads Instagram posts that show her wearing fashionable ensembles. For instance, she recently shared three snaps, in which she wore a bright pink drop-waist mini dress from the clothing brand Comino Couture London. She paired the dress with silver heels, a watch, sparkling earrings, and a purse. That post has been liked over 13,000 times since it was shared.