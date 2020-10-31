Lil Nas X Wins Halloween 2020 With Nicki Minaj Costume, Calls Himself ‘Nas Maraj’

Lil Nas X has just unveiled his Halloween costume. This year, he decided to pay homage to his favorite rapper, Nicki Minaj.

On Friday night, the “Old Town Road” star shared the new look with his 6.1 million Instagram followers. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a hot pink and white jumpsuit, paired with a platinum blonde and pink wig, lime green pumps, and full make-up.

The outfit is completed by a pair of fake boobs and hips. As fans will have noticed, the look is inspired by the outfit worn in the 2011 “Super Bass” music video. In one picture, Lil Nas X is seen riding a motorcycle made of ice, just like Minaj did in the clip.

For the occasion, he also shared his new “NAS MARAJ” alias — a reference to the rapper’s legal last name, Maraj.

Celebrities and fans alike didn’t take long to react to the jaw-dropping look on social media. In less than 20 hours, the Instagram post garnered almost 825,000 likes and over 20,000 comments.

“OMGGG IM SCREAMING!!!!!!! yesss,” the Clermont Twins wrote in the comments section.

“You win Halloween 2020!” Iggy Azealia commented.

“NO YOU DID NOTTT,” actress Skai Jackson wrote.

“bro bought a whole motorcycle made of ice and I’m tryna see if I still have enough time to get a costume on Amazon prime smh,” another person commented.

Considering Lil Nas X’s love for the “Superbass” star, his new Halloween look shouldn’t be all that surprising. As reported by Vulture, the rapper was an active Minaj stan before becoming famous, and even managed a Twitter account dedicated to her.

For years, he never confirmed that the Twitter stan account was his, explaining that — at the time — he didn’t want people to know that he was gay. As reported by The Inquisitr, he officially came out on Twitter in 2019.

When a fan commented that loving Minaj doesn’t equate with being LGBTQ+, Lil Nas X explained what he meant on social media.

“it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet,” he tweeted.

Shortly after he confirmed he was a super-fan, Minaj took to social media to congratulate him for finally admitting it.

“It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth,” she reportedly wrote.

So far, she has yet to react to Lil Nas X’s “Super Bass” Halloween costume.