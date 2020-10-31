Christina Aguilera Sizzles In A Skintight PVC Devil Halloween Costume With Chain Tail

Christina's sultry look included a unique wig.

Christina Aguilera rocked a distinctive devil costume fit for a diva in a stunning new photo. The “Haunted Heart” singer gave her fans an early treat on Halloween by unveiling her dark and sultry look well ahead of the evening festivities.

Christina, 39, gave the classic pencil skirt an edgy update by rocking a skintight version of the garment crafted out of shiny black PVC fabric. Her skirt was midi length with a slit that made the constrictive piece easier to move around in. She paired it with a corset top that emphasized her hourglass shape by cinching in her slim waist. The garment laced up in the back. On her feet, the “Candyman” songstress wore a pair of patent leather stiletto heels with pointed toes.

Her all-black ensemble also included a pair of PVC opera-length gloves with pointed details on the arms. However, it was the rest of the details that transformed Christina into a devil. She rocked a tail formed from a chunky silver chain and a piece of pointed hardware. She also wore a headband that featured two short black devil horns with sharp points.

She completed her look with a glossy wig styled in a vintage hairdo that included the short bangs popularized by pin-up model Bettie Page. The hairpiece was fashioned in soft waves that curled under at the ends to create plenty of volume. It was mostly black, but the ends and front sections around Christina’s face were red.

The “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker struck a pinup pose by placing both elbows on the back of a retro tulip chair, bending over, and kicking one foot up. She arched her back, and her tail traced the curve of her derriere.

A small spotlight shone on her. The image’s lighting seemed to impact most of its color, making Christina’s skin look red and transforming her plain backdrop into a blend of purple and fuchsia shades. Her chair was likely white, but it appeared to be purple.

Christina shared a second photo of her look, which can be seen here. It featured a view of of her outfit from the back. Her fans took to the comments sections of both posts to praise her costume.

“Happy Halloween mama!! This look is everythingggg,” gushed one fan.

“Wow Queen. You look amazing,” another admirer wrote.

“I would love a music video serving looks like this one,” read a third message.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Christina kicked off Halloween week by giving her fans a tour of her spooky “fun house.” She showed them how she went all out for the holiday with decorations that included creepy clowns, a life-sized horse skeleton, and multicolored lights.