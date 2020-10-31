Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fit Physique In Cheetah Print Workout Attire

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some revealing new snapshots of herself on Friday, October 30, capturing the attention of thousands of her 1.6 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of a white background for the three-photo series. She stole the show as she struck some interesting poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, the model posed with her body facing the camera as she sat on a cube-like structure. She leaned back into her left arm, while her right arm rested atop her head. Her thighs were parted as she propped one leg up on the object. She shared a sweet smile with the camera, and stared directly into its lens.

She posed similarly in the second photo, which displayed more of her figure. Meanwhile, the third snapshot showed her as she leaned forward, showcasing her assets.

Her long, highlighted, curly locks were pulled back into a tight ponytail that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Qimmah drew eyes to her bust as she rocked a skimpy, cheetah-print workout top from Ryderwear, an athletic clothing company. The garment featured two thick straps, a cut-out in the front, and a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching, formfitting bottoms that put that spotlight on her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The pants’ high-rise waistband wrapped around her chiseled core, accenting the product of her disciplined workouts.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah emphasized the importance of feeling “good” in ones workout ensembles, before tagging Ryderwear’s Instagram handle. She also provided fans with a discount code for the brand’s products.

The inspiring slideshow received a great deal of enthusiasm and support from social media users, garnering more than 22,000 likes in less than a day after going live. More than 290 fans also conveyed their approval in the comments section, commending the model’s form, her good looks, and her sporty attire.

“Qimmah you are a star,” one individual wrote, filling their comment with star emoji.

“So so cute, love the outfit,” chimed in another admirer.

“The most beautiful lady in the universe,” a third fan asserted, adding several fire and red-heart emoji to their sentence.

“Nice picture you look so fine and beautiful,” a fourth user proclaimed.

