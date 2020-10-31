Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Slays In Floral-Print Bikini In Miami Beach

Cindy Prado delighted her massive fan base as she sizzled in a vibrant bikini for her latest Instagram post, which included four new images that added some serious heat to her already scorching feed.

The geotag indicated that she was in Miami Beach, Florida, soaking up some vitamin D. It looked like a beautiful day with a bright blue sky and an abundance of sunlight that spilled over her bombshell body.

In the first image, Cindy knelt on top of a wooden lounger topped with a khaki-colored cushion. She tilted her head back and gave the camera an alluring stare. She held a bottle of vitamins in one hand and grabbed at the side of her bikini with the opposite. The next few photos in the series saw Cindy working it for the camera as she struck several different poses as she held the product that she was promoting.

She showcased her fit figure in a floral-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The suit boasted a vibrant orange base with purple and pink hues that popped against her skin. The sexy top had a plunging neckline and underwire cups that enhanced her ample bust. Its thin straps stretched over her tanned shoulders and arms.

Cindy teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front of the swimwear dipped a few inches below her navel, showing off her taut tummy and tiny waist. Cindy wore the sides high on her hips, leaving her shapely thighs entirely on display.

She styled her long, blond locks in a deep side part and added a few loose waves that spilled over her back and shoulders.

Cindy accessorized her beachside attire with a chunky chain necklace and a pair of hoop earrings to match. She protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the sexy upload. In less than an hour, more than 12,000 social media users double-tapped the update, and more than 170 left compliments for the Cuban-born beauty.

“Wonderful, beautiful love you. You look so good,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You have perfect beauty head to toes! (I’m starting to run out of room in my phone for your pictures!)” another exclaimed.

“Just too gorgeous for words,” a third added with a few flame emoji.

“Beautiful so pretty very cute very attractive,” one more wrote.