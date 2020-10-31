Holly Sonders Shows Off Hourglass Figure & Long Legs In Skintight Referee Costume

Popular influencer Holly Sonders appeared to be getting into the Halloween spirit with her latest Instagram share, which saw her wearing a sexy, skintight referee costume that put all of her curves on display.

Holly’s outfit included a short-sleeved bodysuit with a black-and-white striped top portion that had a low-cut scoop neckline that flashed her cleavage. A small pocket over one of her breasts drew the eye to her ample chest. The bottom of the bodysuit was black and she added a white belt cinched around her waist. She sported a black collar and a pair of matching knee-high socks that featured three white stripes along the tops. She also wore a pair of high-heeled boots with silver highlights.

The brunette beauty accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and a dangle bracelet.

Holly’s long, dark hair was down and styled in big waves.

The model wore a pink polish on her long nails, and she carried her phone and a handbag.

The update consisted of two snapshots, and the geotag indicated that she was at The Grove, in Las Vegas.

One frame captured all of Holly’s body from the front, giving her fans a good look at her costume as well as her fit physique. She held her phone and purse in one hand as she looked off to one side. The pose showcased her long legs and hourglass shape.

The second picture zoomed in on Holly as she gazed at the lens with a serious expression on her face. The shot highlighted her flat abs and ample chest. She held her phone in one hand and her purse in the other while she appeared to be taking a step toward the camera.

In the caption, she noted that the outfit was from last year, adding that she would not have a costume this year.

Holly’s fans did not seem to mind that the photos were old. In fact, most of them raved over how hot she looked in the ensemble.

“Awesome outfit,” one admirer wrote adding flame and a raised hand emoji.

“Thanks Holly. Gorgeous as usual,” a second Instagram user added.

“Keep up the awesome work you are a precious gift from God in Heaven amen,” a third comment read with a red heart and a clapping hands emoji.

“Nice pic wow,” a fourth follower chimed in.

