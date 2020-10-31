Christine Quinn Wows Fans In Customized Silk Leopard-Print Robe

Christine Quinn, who is most known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to share a couple of new snapshots of herself. The blond beauty is no stranger to making headlines for her social media posts and made quite the impression on her fans with her most recent upload.

Quinn stunned in a leopard-print robe that was made out of silk material. The attire featured short sleeves and fell above her upper thigh. Quinn tied the robe up at the front tightly around her waist and displayed her decolletage. She accessorized with a necklace and decorated her pointy acrylic nails with a coat of red polish. Quinn styled her long wavy hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to two images within one post.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a circular table. Quinn tugged at the belt attached to the garment and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens. She showcased her pearly whites while tilting her head to the right and looked to be living her best life.

In the next slide, the reality TV personality turned the other way and showed off the robe behind which had her first name embroidered in gold. She pushed half of her locks over her left shoulder and placed both her hands on her upper back.

She credited Le Olive for the customized item and treated fans to a discount code that will allow them to have 10 percent off via the brand’s website.

Quinn geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing her social media audience where these pics took place.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Totally getting this bb!! Love it!” one user wrote.

“No one can style better than you,” another person shared.

“You are an amazing woman, you are an angel,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re my spirit animal! So gorgeous!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Recently, Quinn wowed in an eye-catching shoot that took place for Harper’s Bazaar. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black figure-hugging dress that featured white polka-dots all over. Quinn sported her long straight locks down and painted her nails with blue polish. She accessorized with jeweled earrings, rings, and bracelets and posed in front of a fierce, leopard-print backdrop with both her arms lifted.