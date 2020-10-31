Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Sizzles In Tiny Shorts For A Partially-Complete Halloween Costume

Social media star Paige Spiranac stunned her 2.9 million Instagram followers after posting a sultry new photo where she wore a fuzzy white ensemble for the Halloween weekend.

The top consisted of a classic sports bra in a creamy white color that complemented both Spiranac’s sun-kissed skin and her blond hair. The fabric consisted of a soft and fuzzy material that hugged her enviable figure. The neckline was a low scooped style that revealed a generous amount of the model’s décolletage. Thick straps offered support at the shoulders, and the hem cropped just below the bust to flaunt Spiranac’s slim torso.

Spiranac completed the look with a pair of very tiny shorts. They were a high-waisted silhouette with a band that cinched at her midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. Like the top, they were made from a fluffy material to form a matching set. The hemline was as short as possible, ending at upper thighs and showcasing her long and lean legs.

The pro athlete styled her hair into a chic center part and loose waves. Her blond locks cascaded down to hit her shoulders, and one hand offered a glimpse of a dark burgundy manicure.

Spiranac posed in front of a beige linen curtain and positioned herself to face the camera directly, ensuring her physique was the center of attention. She placed one hand on her thigh and another on the doorframe and gave her followers a smoldering look.

In her caption, Spiranac started to confess that was she was foregoing a costume this year, before realzing that she could actually add rabbit ears to her ensemble and celebrate the holiday as a bunny. She then asked her followers if they were dressing up for Halloween in light of the subdued season.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 55,000 likes and more than 820 comments within the hour.

“Dressed as a wife for Halloween you mean? Sheesh!” teased one awestruck follower.

“I never do the ‘fanboy’ thing over anyone. For Paige I make an exception. It’s totally all about the golf though!!” joked a second, adding two sheepish face emoji to emphasize his jesting.

“You do not need a costume, your beauty is more than enough… you really are beautiful,” gushed a third.

“Just put on your smile and go as a GORGEOUS GOLFER,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face, fire symbol, and red heart.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Instagram star dropped jaws last week after modeling a cropped cardigan, yoga pants, and braided pigtails.