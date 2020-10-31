Louisa Johnson Looks Exactly Like Britney Spears For Throwback Halloween Costume Post

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of throwback photos of herself. The X Factor winner dressed up as music icon Britney Spears for Halloween in 2017 and is using the social media platform to remind her followers of the outfit.

Spears has many legendary looks from over the years but the one Johnson decided to replicate was the ensemble she wore when performing with the snake at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut green bra top that was relatively low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and featured jeweled detailing in the middle. Johnson showed off her toned stomach and paired her look with tiny sparkly jeweled shorts that fell above her upper thigh. She attached green and blue material around the attire, which helped make the garment look like a skirt. Johnson accessorized herself with an arm bracelet on each arm, rings, and a jeweled slave bracelet. As seen on Getty Images, she completed the outfit with shiny green boots. Johnson styled her shoulder-length wavy hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured in front of a plain backdrop from the thighs-up. She raised one hand one flashing a huge smile.

In the next slide, Johnson was snapped on the floor with both her arms spread out beside her. The front of her locks fell in front of her face while she continued to smile.

In the third and final frame, Johnson sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 215 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Craziest thing is I actually thought this was an older picture of Britney! X,” one user wrote.

“Wow you look like young Britney Spears. X,” another person shared.

“Spot on. Literally thought it was her at first!” remarked a third fan.

“A LOOK! No one will ever beat this sis,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer light pink cropped shirt with long sleeves. Johnson rocked the garment with high-waisted PVC pants in a different shade of pink that shimmered in the light.