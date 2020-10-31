Alexa Collins Smolders While Flaunting Her Pert Derrière In Wet Thong Bikini

Blond beauty Alexa Collins has been giving her Instagram followers plenty to get excited about this week. Most of her recent shares show her baring plenty of skin, and her post on Saturday was no different. In the update, the flaunted her pert booty wearing a barely there bikini.

Alexa’s swimsuit included colors of blue, orange and white. The top included red fringe and turquoise beads along the bottom. The bottoms were a skimpy thong.

The popular influencer chose to accessorize her beach-day look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

The post included two sultry snaps that captured Alexa soaking wet as she stood in shallow water on a beach. She appeared to have a section of the ocean all to herself as no one else was in sight.

In the first slide, Alexa stood with her backside to the camera, flaunting her derrière. She posed at a slight angle, giving he fans the best look at her curves. Standing with one leg forward, she accentuated her cheeks. Turning to look back at the lens, she also showed off a bit of her bustline as well as the sexy arch of her back. She held her wet hair in one hand while giving the camera a sensual look.

The second picture caught Alexa from a side angle. She tugged on the sides of her swimsuit bottoms while looking off to one side with her lips parted. With her back arched, she showcased her ample bustline and slim waist. The pose also put her booty and toned thighs on display. The sun hit the front of her body, and water drops glistened on her tan skin.

In the caption, Alexa wished her followers a happy Halloween while asking them what costume they would like to see her wear.

She got a variety of answers ranging from Harley Quinn to a vampire.

“Wear that, and go as every man’s dream girl,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Helen of Troy. It won’t require much of a costume,” a second admirer chimed in.

Other admirers simply complimented Alexa on the sizzling beach snaps.

“A boy’s dream! You are spectacular!” gushed a third fan.

“You are a beautiful woman, it’s nice to see your photos,” a fourth comment read.

Alexa took to Instagram easier this week to show off her amazing physique in a star-studded string bikini. In one snap, she wore the sexy number while she sat in the ocean and flaunted her peachy posterior. Another close-up image saw her poring water over her butt.