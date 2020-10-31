Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber, 19, Rocks See-Through Top While Voting For The First Time

Kaia Gerber, 19, shared her very first voting experience with the world on Friday. The young model — who is the spitting image of her famous mother Cindy Crawford — stunned her 6 million followers as she rocked a skimpy see-through top for the snap.

In the sexy shot, Kaia proudly showed off her voting sticker over top of a black face mask. She wore a teeny white tank top that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and clung tightly to her ample bust. The garment boasted sheer material, which allowed her fans to see her skimpy black bra with thin spaghetti straps underneath.

Kaia added a pair of snug-fitting jeans to the ensemble. The denim wrapped firmly around her tiny waist and accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs.

Kaia stood on some pavement for the photo. She held her phone up high to snap the selfie as she arched her back and tilted her head to the side. In the background, her shadow could be seen as she captured the iconic moment in her life.

In the caption of the photo, she revealed how good it felt to be able to be part of the election and how much power the younger generations have when it comes to moving the country towards progress.

She wore her mid-length, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that brushed over her neck and were tucked behind her ears.

Kaia’s followers didn’t waste any time showing off their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 187,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 960 remarks during that time.

“Wonderful Kaia! That is great news. The chance to vote and exercising this right is so important!!” one follower stated.

“Your so right young people and especially women since we are the majority we have the key,” another added.

“Great job! So happy to see young people vote!! #bethechange,” a third user wrote.

“So beautiful my queen,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become well known on social media with looks like her famous mother and her own unique style. While she’s often seen rocking cute and casual looks, she’s proven that she’s not afraid to get racy in front of the camera.

Earlier this year, Kaia piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in nothing but a pair of thigh-high black boots in honor of her 19th birthday. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 392,000 likes and over 3,900 comments.