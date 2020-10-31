Sean Connery Kids: Who Is His Only Son Jason Connery?

The family of Sean Connery announced Saturday morning that the acclaimed James Bond actor has died at the age of 90. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas while surrounded by family. The actor, who also starred in films such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Untouchables, is survived by his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, as well as his only son, Jason. Jason originally made the announcement concerning his father’s passing.

Jason Was Born The Year Dr. No Was Released

Jason Connery was born to Sean and his first wife, Diane Cilento, in 1963. The year also marks the release of Dr. No, Connery’s first James Bond that catapulted both himself and the character to stardom.

According to IMDB, Jason grew up spending time in both England and Scotland. When he was younger, he attended boarding school in Somerset and distinguished himself as a champion swimmer. He then went on to attend the Gordonstoun School for Boys in the north of Scotland, which can boast of elite alumni such as Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

He Soon Discovered His Own Passion For Acting

It was at Gordonstoun that Jason began to foster his love of acting, and founded a club called the Inter-House Players Group in which two houses performed a play each term. He also discovered that he enjoyed directing as much as acting, and even directed his classmate Prince Edward in “Hotel Paradiso.”

After Gordonstoun, he was accepted to attend the Bristol Old Vic Drama School, one of the most successful and well-respected conservatoire drama schools in the United Kingdom.

Jason once discussed his parents’ influence in his chosen career path in an interview with the website Horror Channel. In addition to his actor father, Jason’s mother was a famous Australian actress in her own right and was critically applauded for her role in Tom Jones.

“My Mother talked to me about dramatic pauses, when I was in 5th grade, unfortunately every time I paused for effect the guy prompting, shouted out my line, I got so angry I ran off stage and pushed him over, when I got back on stage I couldn’t remember what my line was, and the guy was lying on the floor and couldn’t help!” he confessed of his mother’s advice.

Meanwhile, the famous Bond star was a little bit more brusque in counsel.

“My Dad, when I went to drama school and just before I went to Repertory theatre, said that, I would soon find out if I didn’t want to do it!” Jason recounted.

His Big Break Came With British Hit Show Robin Of Sherwood

The famous son’s big break came in 1985 after he won the role of Robin in the series Robin of Sherwood. The show was incredibly popular and has remained a cult favorite with many fans. Despite its large viewership, the series ended after two years due to the difficulties in production.

Jason followed the success of the hit show with parts in films such as Return of the Thief of Baghdad, Private Moments, Shanghai Noon, and Bullet to Beijing. He has also acted in other television shows such as the 1998 series Merlin and Smallville.

More recently, he has turned to working behind the lens and has directed films such as Pandemic and Tommy’s Honor.

The 57-year-old was married was previously married to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress Mia Sara from 1996 to 2002. The two have one son together.