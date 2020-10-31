Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Derriere In Red Lace Lingerie For Sultry Bedroom Snap

Suzy Cortez went full bombshell in her latest Instagram snap. The Miss Bumbum winner flaunted her famous derriere in a red lace lingerie set as she thrilled her 2.4 million followers by posing seductively in the sultry bedroom photo.

Suzy’s fans have grown used to seeing her showcase her ample assets in racy ensembles. However, they never seem to grow tired of it. On Saturday morning, the model was at it again by sporting a skimpy bralette, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulder while flashing her toned arms.

She added a pair of thong panties that rested high over her curvy hips and put her bare booty on full display. She opted for a matching garter belt as well. The garment fit snugly around Suzy’s slim waist. Although her legs were mostly out of the frame, it was clear that she was sporting a pair of stockings that clung to her muscular thighs.

Suzy posed on top of a bed made up with white blankets. She had her arms stretched out in front of her and her back arched as she lifted her booty up. She completed the pose by looking over her shoulder to give an intense stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a white table and lamp could be seen. Red rose pedals were sprinkled all over the bed, as well as her body.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and fell over her shoulder.

Suzy’s followers immediately began to respond to the racy upload, clicking the like button more than 1,900 times within the first 18 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 30 messages during that time.

“Scorchin hot mega fox! Luvs me some Suzy!” one follower stated.

“It’s too beautiful,” another wrote.

“Amazing Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Wow you are somethin else my dear. So pretty and sexy and stunning all rolled into one. Great photo and nice outfit,” a fourth user gushed.

The model never seems to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps.

Just last week, Suzy dropped the jaws of her followers when she filmed a video of herself jumping rope in a black thong bodysuit as her booty bounced up and down. To date, the clip has been viewed more than 110,000 times and has racked up over 320 comments.