Micheline Roquebrune: Who Is Sean Connery’s Wife?

Sean Connery has died at age 90. The legendary Scottish actor, best known for playing James Bond, is survived by his wife, the Moroccan-French painter Micheline Roquebrune. Sean and Micheline were married in 1975 after meeting five years earlier and had been together for over 45 years.

Sean And Micheline Met In 1970

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Micheline, born in 1929, was raised in Scotland and spoke multiple languages, including English, French, and Spanish, per Closer. She was a talented golfer from a young age and won many tournaments, though she chose to pursue a career as a painter.

According to The Sun, golf brought Micheline and Sean together, as she originally met the actor at a golf tournament in Morocco in 1970. At the time, the Bond star was still married to his first wife, although they had recently separated.

Micheline later spoke to France’s Gala magazine about how fiery their connection was right away, revealing that they were attracted to each other from the first night they met.

“He grabs hold of me and kisses me passionately. I’m transported,” the painter marveled.

“The four days that follow, we continue to play golf like strangers then we meet to make love like crazy people. The reality is even better than the fantasy. No man has ever had this effect on me,” she reminisced.

After Sean’s divorce was finalized in 1973, he and Micheline were free to become a couple in the public eye. The early years weren’t smooth sailing, however, since Micheline was still living in North Africa with her children while Sean continued to build his acting career.

The pair eventually married in 1975.

This Was Sean’s Second Marriage

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Sean was previously married to the Australian-born actor Diane Cilento. He had his only son, Jason Connery, with Cilento.

Micheline had also been married twice before and has three children from her previous marriages — Oliver, Micha and Stephane.

Sean and Micheline never had their own children together.

The Couple Was Together For 45 Years

Ian Jacobs / Getty Images

Sean and Micheline survived multiple controversies during their marriage, including a well-publicized affair Sean had in the late 1980s with the singer and songwriter Lynsey de Paul. His first wife Diane Cilento’s 2006 autobiography also accused the Dr. No actor of mentally and physically abusing her. He denied the claims.

In their later years, Micheline and Sean owned multiple properties around the globe but spent the majority of their time in the Bahamas. The pair bought a beautiful, isolated home in the private gated community of Lyford Cay, and enjoyed the sun and the sea in their retirement on New Providence Island.

“I’ve had a great career and I suppose I am in retirement,” Sean told Closer in 2020. “Sinking a good putt or actually winning a round of golf makes my day. That doesn’t happen as often as I’d like, especially if I am playing against Micheline, she’s too good.”

Aside from raising her children and golfing, Micheline has been painting professionally for decades. She creates her work using “simplified forms, unexpected croppings and changes of scale”.

Micheline has also appeared on screen in 1983’s Never Say Never Again: Royal Film Premiere, 1998’s The Battle of the Bonds, 1999’s Sagas and other projects.

She has even produced multiple Broadway plays, with one of them — Art — earning a Tony Award.

Reflecting on their marriage, Sean told The Sun in 2011 that Micheline was “an amazing woman” and “the love of my life.”