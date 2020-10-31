Nicole Thorne Looks Arresting In A Sexy Policewoman Costume On Instagram

Nicole Thorne celebrated Halloween on Instagram with a sizzling new post, displaying her voluptuous curves in a sexy policewoman costume. The Aussie model poured her phenomenal figure into a skintight zip-up bodysuit, leaving it unzipped to expose her braless cleavage.

The black number clung to every inch of her toned body, emphasizing her ample chest, small waist, and round hips. It had long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms and a revealing high cut that bared her thighs.

The uniform was equipped with metallic-gold handcuffs and a matching plastic gun. It was cinched with a wide belt that sported a walkie-talkie, which also featured garter straps that ran down her leg and wrapped around her thigh. The brunette bombshell topped off the smoking hot look with a raven wig that was substantially shorter than her natural locks. It was styled in tousled waves and sported fringe bangs that perfectly framed her face, calling attention to her beautiful features.

The 29-year-old shared three photos of the seductive look, which portrayed her at home, according to the geotag. For the first snap, Nicole posed with her hand on her waist, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her legs and fixed the camera with a stirring gaze. The pic cut off at the upper-thigh, spotlighting the stunner’s hourglass frame. The model was snapped in a patch of sunlight coming from a nearby window, which illuminated her décolletage. Her body cast as sexy silhouette on the wall behind her, teasing her chiseled pins.

The second photo was even more closely cropped to her core, giving fans an eyeful of her busty cleavage. Nicole peered into the camera with a provocative stare, parting her lips in an enticing expression. The model was joined by her boyfriend, Mitch Fairall, in the final snapshot. He wore an orange prison uniform complete with a white T-shirt and a serial number inscribed across the chest, perfectly coordinating with her attire.

Nicole penned a cheeky caption for her post, tagging Fashion Nova as the maker of the outfits. She added an emoji of a woman police officer.

The upload stirred a lot of reaction from her devoted fans, who wasted no time in complimenting her eye-popping ensemble and hairstyle. Followers dubbed Nicole the “sexiest cop ever,” leaving hilarious quips in the comments section.

“Hello Officer Can you arrest me please,” wrote one person, echoing the thoughts of many admirers.

“Guilty as charged officer,” chimed in another Instagrammer, adding a string of loving emoji.

“I suddenly need to go to jail,” chimed in a third devotee.

“I’d love you to put me in cuffs,” read a fourth message.