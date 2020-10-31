‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Quinn Blindsided By Shauna’s Betrayal & Blames Her For Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 2 reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will finally experience betrayal. The Dark Queen has always been the one who doled out the punishment, but this time around she will be the one who endures the pain. Quinn will feel blindsided by her best friend, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per SheKnows Soaps,

Quinn Feels Betrayed

Quinn moved out of the Forrester mansion after her husband told her that he couldn’t even stand to look at her, as seen in the below image. She hoped that he would miss her and they would reunite. So, when she goes back to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house, she’s hoping to find that he’s in a reconciliatory mood. However, Eric is hostile.

When Shauna descends the stairs, Quinn’s shocked. She never expected to see her best friend at the mansion and wonders what she’s doing there. She will be stunned when she finds out that Eric and Shauna are on good terms, yet he cannot forgive her for the same crime.

Quinn risked her marriage and her career when she helped Shauna achieve her dream. She knew that Eric would be angry if he found out that she had spurred on Shauna to send the divorce papers to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) from Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) phone. However, they both wanted something out of the deal. Shauna wanted to be Mrs. Ridge Forrester and she wanted to get rid of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Quinn feels betrayed by her bestie because she could have stood up for her when she spoke to Eric. Instead, it appears as if Shauna only told him her side of the story. She never expected Shauna to turn on her, or at least abandon her, the way that she seems to be doing.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Eric confronts Quinn, who becomes frantic as her world crumbles down around her. pic.twitter.com/OQ6WUezJGS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Quinn Blasts Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers indicate that she will blast Shauna. Seeing her bestie witnessing her shame, will unlock a new level of rage. She will hurl wild accusations at her and blame her for ruining her life. If Shauna hadn’t set eyes on Ridge, none of this would have happened. She is furious that Shauna didn’t even try to defend her actions or let her know what was happening.

Quinn will also blame Shauna for ruining her marriage. Shauna had nothing to lose so it was easy for her to come clean. However, Quinn will lose Eric because of one mistake.

While it’s unclear how Shauna will react to Quinn’s accusations, Eric will come to her defense. It appears as if the former Vegas girl will soon be living it up at the Forrester mansion while Quinn lives with her son at the beach house. After roasting Shauna, Quinn will return home and interrogate Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about her mother.