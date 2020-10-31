‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers For November 2-6: Quinn’s Claws Come Out, Liam’s Shocking Discovery

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of November 2-6 reveal that sparks will fly after Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) descends the Forrester mansion stairs. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will fly into her rage and make some pretty wild accusations. In the meantime, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will find common ground. Both of them don’t believe that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). By the end of the week, they will be proved right in a shocking cliff hanger episode.

Monday, November 2 – Quinn’s Claws Come Out

According to SheKnows Soaps, all hell will break loose when Quinn realizes that her best friend is at the mansion. Things quickly escalate when she blames Shauna for breaking up her marriage.

Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) sister, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) arrives in Los Angeles.

As seen in the below image, Bridget Forrester (Ashely Jones) also pays a visit.

Tuesday, November 3 – Eric Defends Shauna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric defends Shauna to his wife. He believes that Quinn manipulated her friend into tricking Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) into marrying her.

Quinn returns to the beach house and interrogates Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about her mother. How will this affect Flo and Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) relationship?

Wednesday, November 4 – Liam & Finn Find Common Ground

A short while ago, Liam didn’t trust Finn. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that that’s about to change. After speaking to Thomas last week, Finn realized that the designer is still obsessed with Hope. Liam will be delighted to find that Finn agrees with him that Thomas still wants to be with Hope.

Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) meets Paris and sparks start to fly. He seems to like Zoe’s sister and that the feeling may even be mutual.

Thursday, November 5 – Zoe Issues A Warning on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam wants to set the boundaries with Thomas. He wants to protect his family and sets out to find him.

Zoe issues a warning to Paris. She tells her not to get caught up with Zende. It appears as if the model may be jealous of the sexy young designer.

Friday, November 6 – Liam’s Shocking Find

Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a frank and open conversation about Liam and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). They discuss the amount of time that he’s spending with his firstborn daughter.

In the meantime, Liam bursts into Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) and makes a chilling discovery. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will find the Hope doll that Thomas stole from Forrester Creations.