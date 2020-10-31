Tammy Hembrow Flashes Her Sun Kissed Skin In Pink Lace Lingerie

Tammy Hembrow went scantily clad for a recent Instagram upload on Friday night. The Aussie bombshell stunned her 11.7 million followers as she rocked a pink lace lingerie set that perfectly complemented her sun kissed skin.

Tammy’s barely there look was an attention grabber as she opted for a skimpy bra with a scooped neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. The garment included small straps that helped to show off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching panties rested high over her curvaceous hips and clung to her petite waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her voluptuous thighs and booty were were also spotted in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Tammy sat on the edge of a bed made up with white linens. She placed both of her hands on the blanket next to her and pressed her legs together. Her back was arched and her shoulders were back as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot was similar, but featured Tammy with her head tilted to the side. In the background of the shot, a bedside table and lamp could be seen. A couch stacked with pillows was also visible.

She had her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were pulled back behind her head. However, she left a few strands loose to frame her face.

Tammy’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 226,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 870 remarks about the post during that time.

“Girl crush for real,” one follower wrote.

“Can’t cope with you,” another stated.

“You’re absolutely captivating!!” a third user gushed.

“You are the most beautiful of all the beautiful girls. You like so fire in these pics,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks while hanging at the beach, by the pool, at the gym, and even when she’s spending time with her children.

Tammy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sheer white top and a pair of skintight jeans that hugged her round booty tightly. To date, that post has raked in more than 160,000 likes and over 560 comments.