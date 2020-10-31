Jem Wolfie Flaunts Curves In Uber-Tight Shorts & Spreads Legs In Up-Close Snap

Instagram model Jem Wolfie left a new double-snap post on the social media site on Friday, October 30, in which she flaunted her curves in a pair of uber-tight shorts and a sports bra.

The shorts were a light gray in color and made of a stretchy material that contoured to the curves of Jem’s lower body. The waistband rose high on her hips while the garment extended midway down her thighs, leaving the rest of her sculpted legs on display. The tight-fitting material emphasized Jem’s peachy booty. The white sports bra featured thick straps over the shoulders and an extended bit of fabric that covered the skin along her upper abdomen. It included a low neckline that left plenty of skin exposed along Jem’s chest. The eye was also drawn to her muscular arms.

Jem completed the fitness look with a pair of Nike high tops in colors of blue, yellow, and white. She left her long, blond waves flow loose down her back to her waist.

Both snaps were taken in the same indoor location where Jem posed next to a white wall on top of a black, textured floor. In the first photo, she squatted with her side facing the camera, which was placed at a low angle looking up toward the model. Jem rested one arm on a knee while popping a hip out to the side and drawing attention to her backside. She looked over her shoulder with her hair partially covering her face and sent a neutral gaze toward the camera. The angle emphasized her enviable curves.

In the second shot, Jem sat with her back against the wall and her knees bent, letting her legs spread out to the sides. The photographic device was placed on the floor level with her feet. She looked off toward a distant point.

In the caption of the post, Jem commented on her sneakers, writing that they change color from Los Angeles to Chicago. She also tagged the brand behind the shoes. Just within the first several hours of the post going live, Jem earned nearly 70,000 likes and more than 550 comments. Many of her followers complimented her outfit in their comments while others expressed their love for her.

“Ew wee, style and sneaker game on point!!” one Instagram user wrote in their comment, adding three fire emoji for emphasis.

“You are an inspiration to women all over the world,” another follower commented.

“The first pic’s gorgeous, but they’re both great,” one more fan expressed.