Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Trim Waist As Wonder Woman In Halloween Throwback

Adrienne's revealing her best costumes.

Adrienne Bailon showed off her flawless figure on Instagram this week as she shared a throwback look at some of her past Halloween costumes. The Real co-host posted five of her previous looks on October 30 and teased her outfit for this year.

The first snap was black-and-white and saw the former The Cheetah Girls singer dressed as Wonder Woman. The star went all-out with her costume, rocking a bustier top and star-print bottoms that revealed her toned legs with a thick belt around her trim waist. She wore a long, dark wig which she paired with the superhero’s signature gold crown and wrist cuffs.

Adrienne adopted Wonder Woman’s pose with both hands on her hips and wore cartoon-style makeup, including a black contour line on her cheek and heavily lined lips. The star wore the outfit for The Real’s 2015 Halloween episode.

She looked a lot less glamorous when she dressed as a zombie with dirty hair, ripped clothing, and mud all over her face and body for the second snap.

She also included a look at herself in costume alongside her co-stars Loni Love and Jeannie Mai and former co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley, who left the show in July. The photo was taken in 2017 and showed the ladies channelling Lil’ Kim, Beyonce, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

In the other snaps, Adrienne was Sally Jessy Raphael and Lady Gaga at the Met Gala.

She gave just a glimpse at her costume for this year in the final upload, posting a blurry look at her current outfit as she asked her 5.1 million followers to guess what she was. She teased that the theme was the “Most outrageous moments of 2020.”

Adrienne also revealed in the caption that she wasn’t allowed to celebrate Halloween when she was younger in “a scary way” but admitted that she now looks forward to the holiday because she gets to dress up for the show.

Fans took the comments section to share how impressed they were with her past efforts.

“You kill it every year!!!” one person commented.

“WONDER WOMAN,” another wrote in all caps with a black heart emoji.

“These are great,” a third comment read with a crying laughing face.

The upload has received 615-plus comments and over 99,000 likes.

Adrienne often shares her looks on Instagram and previously showed off a much more casual ensemble earlier this week.

Before getting in the spooky spirit, she posed in a tank top and loungers from her own brand.