Nicole Scherzinger Smolders In Kinky Leather Outfit That Bares Busty Cleavage In Halloween Throwback Snap

Actress and singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger took to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, October 30, to post a couple of throwback Halloween snaps ahead of the much-anticipated holiday.

The first photo pictured Nicole in a kinky leather costume that left her busty cleavage on display. The sleeveless outfit featured a zipper up the front and cut-outs along the length of the sides that teased plenty of skin. The low-cut neckline dipped below her chest and drew the eye to her cleavage. The shiny material clung to the Moana star’s enviable curves.

To complete the look, Nicole added a set of matching leather cuffs on both wrists in addition to a black hat that featured protruding points and sat on top of her head. Her long, brunette tresses spilled loose around her face, trailing down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized with a large glitzy ring on one finger. Nicole posed with her body turned slightly to the side, which drew the eye to the cut-outs along the outfit. She gazed toward the floor and extended her arms out in front of her.

The second slide showed a different get-up from a previous year in which Nicole emanated Cleopatra in an Egyptian-themed costume. Pictured from the chest up, viewers got an eyeful of her exposed cleavage once again. The outfit included a low neckline and an extra piece of material that circled her neck and shoulders. She wore a gold cape that was attached to cuffs on her wrists.

Nicole completed the look with a black wig cropped at the shoulders with bangs cutting straight across the forehead. She posed with her hands placed on her head while she shot a fierce look toward a point slightly off-center from the camera.

In the caption of the post, Nicole explained that the flashback Friday post was from past Halloweens. Her snaps earned more than 95,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first several hours of going live on the photo-sharing site. Many of her adoring fans gushed over her stunning figure and breathtaking beauty in their comments while others filled their messages with all manner of emoji, from fire icons to hearts and heart-eyed smileys.

“[Y]ou always wear the best costumes,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“HAWAIIAN QUEEN,” another follower commented, making reference to the actress’s roots.

“Whoa, both outfits are stunning,” one more fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” a fourth social media user declared.