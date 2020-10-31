Lizzo Dresses Up As The Fly From Vice President Mike Pence’s Head For Halloween

Lizzo served a politically-themed Halloween look this weekend by hilariously paying homage to the most memorable part of the Vice Presidential debate — the fly who landed on Republican Mike Pence’s head.

First, the singer posted a video in which she rubbed her hands together like a fly, showed the camera a “VOTE” badge, and danced in front of a close-up of the vice president’s head.

“….aaaaand we just getting started,” she promised fans in her caption, implying that more Halloween surprises were to come.

Then, she gave her followers a closer look at the entire topical outfit. Lizzo’s costume consisted of long, red, curly hair, a grey and black bodysuit covered in “VOTE” badges, a pair of gauzy black wings, white heels, and a shiny pair of fly eyes.

Her Instagram posts received some hate from Trump supporters, but other comments praised the musician’s Halloween look.

“Lizzo for President,” one fan wrote.

“Damn queen I see you,” another commented.

“Yaaass,” designer and frequent Lizzo collaborator Marko Monroe added.

As The Inquisitr reported, the fly itself initially went viral after the debate on Wednesday, October 7, during which it flew onto Pence’s head and stayed there for over two minutes. Many viewers took to Twitter to point out the insect’s extended appearance, share pictures, and make some jokes about the unexpected visitor.

Pence later admitted he hadn’t noticed it landing on his head, and that he only found out about the insect after the debate when his kids told him. Harris laughed when she was asked about it, and the Democrat’s campaign quickly capitalized on the viral moment by selling fly swatter merchandise that promised to “swat away flies and lies.”

Lizzo hasn’t been shy about her political opinions during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. The Grammy Award-winning singer has campaigned for Biden and Harris and recently posted a video to Instagram of her casting her vote in a patriotic American flag top, glittery lace-up boots, and a shimmery face mask. The clip was accompanied by her singing “It’s time to vote,” to an improvised beat.

“I VOTED. This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people. To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service,” she wrote in her caption.