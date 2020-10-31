Olivia Culpo And Sister Sophia Hug In Zebra-Print Bikinis In Sizzling Vacation Photos

The supermodel cuddled up to her lookalike sister on a boat.

Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia Culpo showed off their sibling bond on Instagram this week. The duo revealed their flawless bikini bodies in two photos shared on October 30 as they enjoyed a trip on a yacht.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model embraced her 23-year-old lookalike sister in a big hug in the first photo as they posed on their knees on what appeared to be the bow of the boat. The former looked at the camera with her hair in a ponytail, while the latter closed her eyes and pulled a kissy-face.

Olivia rocked a strapless silver and white zebra-print two-piece, made up of a bandeau top and bottoms that pulled up in-line with her navel to highlight her uber-long legs and slim waist.

Sophia matched her sibling in the same print, but opted for a triangle top with ruffles on the chest and string bottoms that tied into a large bow over her hips.

Both swimsuits were taken from Olivia’s close friend and Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s eponymous swimwear line. Olivia tagged the official account of Devon’s brand on the first snap as well as Sophia’s page.

In the second photo, they showed off their tans and very best model poses. Olivia lay on her left side and rested her head on her hand with her other sassily placed on her hip. She flashed a closed lip smile and looked upwards. Her little sister gave a better look at her bikini and her toned middle as she rested on her right hand with her eyes closed.

The duo posed in front of the stunning shoreline with a sandy beach and mountains in the distance without a cloud in the sky.

The comments section was full of praise from fans and famous faces.

“Sooooo cuteeeee,” Devon wrote with several heart emoji.

“You are [three fire emoji],” a fan added.

“That’s sisterly love,” another commented.

“Both stunning,” a third wrote with two fire symbols.

Olivia told her 4.7 million followers earlier this week that she was on vacation. She revealed she’d gone south of the border to Mexico to stay at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas.

In two gorgeous photos, she posed in a patterned bikini with a large bow in the center of her chest. She paired it with high-waisted bottoms with a thick belt across her waist and a matching flowy, long-sleeved cover-up.

“Welcome to Cabo,” she captioned the upload.