Heidi Klum Reveals Jaw-Dropping Body Paint Costumes In Cheeky Halloween Horror Flick With Her Husband And Kids

The supermodel painted a spooky story in a short film she made with her family.

Heidi Klum scared up a major Halloween treat for her fans.

The supermodel, 47, upped the ante this year after canceling her annual October bash due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she released a five-and-a-half-minute film in which she starred alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children — Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 11.

In the film, titled “Heidi Does Halloween,” the mom of four was seen trying to convince her kids that a socially distanced celebration at home wasn’t bad. She even made homemade mummy costumes for her kids since she bought “so much” toilet paper in March when people were hoarding it.

But when lightning struck at midnight, Heidi’s little mummies turned into real ghouls and began chasing her around the house.

Heidi is known for her elaborate Halloween costumes, and she did not disappoint in the short flick. She escaped the terrifying self-made monsters by camouflaging herself with body paint.

For her first look, Heidi blended into a wood-paneled wall while her upper body transformed into a bulletin board with sticky notes on it. Later in the film, her paint-covered figure blended into the marble pattern of a bedspread.

Heidi shared her family’s movie to Instagram, where she noted that while this Halloween will be different for everyone, it shouldn’t stop people from finding creative ways to celebrate the spooky holiday at home.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the star’s cheeky video.

“Queen of Halloween, never disappoints,” one fan wrote.

‘That was awesome,” added another. “Fantastic time as always. Love how you made Halloween a family affair.”

“The new Scream Queen,” a third chimed in.

While the whole Klum clan was involved, it was mama Heidi’s elaborately painted body that really stole the show.

In an interview with People, the German-American beauty elaborated on the project and revealed that the paint took nearly seven hours to apply to her body.

“Once the paint was done, we traveled to set where we continued to perfect the look for another two hours or so,” Heidi added.

Most of her costumes over the past few years have featured prosthetics or body paint, both of which the modeling legend loves “any excuse to get into,” she told USA Today.

Heidi also revealed that two of her favorite past Halloween getups included her famous transformation into Princess Fiona alongside her husband’s version of Shrek for an epic couples costume in 2018. She also loved being transformed into an elderly version of herself in 2017.