Kami Osman Basks In The Sun While Wearing A Skimpy Green Bikini

Kami Osman made her 862,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini update added to her Instagram page on October 31. The Kim Kardashian look-alike spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a green two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the first snap, Kami was lounging on a white towel. She was lying on her back and raised her right hand to the back of her head, while her other hand held her phone. She positioned the mobile device away from her body to get the best angle possible.

The babe angled her face to the side and did a pout as she took the selfie. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawlessly bronzed skin, making it appear glowing in the snap. It is also important to note that she took off the straps of her bikini top to get an even tan.

Kami used a filter when she took the snapshot as the colors were enhanced. Light leaks were seen, as well as a timestamp.

Kami flaunted her curves in a scanty swimwear set. The top featured padded cups that were cut so small it hardly contained her shapely chest. The plunging neckline also gave a nice view of her decolletage. The snug fit and the underwire structure made her cleavage look prominent.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline, highlighting her flat stomach. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. Although not very visible in the pic, the swimwear had high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin.

Kami opted to wear a gold bangle paved with diamond, an evil-eye bracelet, a pair of dainty earrings, and a chain necklace. She tied her brunette hair into a low bun and sported a black cap over her head.

Kami paired the update with a short caption about her current skin-tone. Like many of her posts, this new addition quickly became a hit. As of this writing, the upload has received more than 8,600 likes and over 40 comments. Fans and followers dropped gushing messages. Most of them complimented her bodacious curves and skin. Countless other admirers opted to express their feelings with a combination of emoji.

“What a beauty! I am in awe of your tan. Maybe you can show us how you maintain it?” a follower commented.

“You are insanely hot! You may look like Kim K, but I think you are prettier and sexier,” wrote another social media user.

“Plastic surgery or not, I think you are beautiful. I have enjoyed your pictures ever since I followed you two years ago. Thanks for sharing,” added a third fan.