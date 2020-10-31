NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Bucks’ Big Three With Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton Next Season

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around DeMar DeRozan and his future with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan may be highly expected to opt into the final year of his contract in the 2020 free agency, but with the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, most people don’t see him starting the 2020-21 NBA season with the Spurs. When the NBA lifts the moratorium for trades, the Spurs are expected to explore trading his expiring contract for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

One of the ideal landing spots for DeRozan in the 2020 offseason is the Milwaukee Bucks. According to NBA Analysis Network, the Bucks should strongly consider pairing DeRozan with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton if the veteran shooting guard will be available at a reasonable price this fall.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo won his second straight MVP this season, but the team is underwhelming outside of him and Khris Middleton. The Bucks do not have a reliable option to handle the ball. Other than Giannis, there is not a player who can break down a defense and finish at the rim. The Bucks need shooters. That is why DeMar DeRozan might not be their first choice, but he is still a pretty solid backup plan. Middleton often struggles to create his own shot. That is something DeRozan does at will.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

It wouldn’t really be a surprise if the Bucks really decide to go after DeRozan this offseason. They may have finished the regular season with the best record in the league, but in the playoffs where games matter the most, they struggled to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. If they are serious about fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season, adding a third star like DeRozan would make a lot of sense for the Bucks.

He would give the Bucks another All-Star caliber player who is well familiar with the competition in the Eastern Conference. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, his arrival in Milwaukee could still help the Bucks further improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor. Last season, the 31-year-old shooting guard averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 53.1 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Though he’s likely to be the third fiddle in Milwaukee, joining forces with Antetokounmpo and Middleton would give DeRozan a legitimate chance of contending for his first championship ring next year. If he performs well with the Bucks, it would greatly help him in landing a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021.