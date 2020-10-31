Paulina Gretzky Rocks A Revealing Dress, Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage In Return To Social Media

Paulina Gretzky is back on social media, and making quite the splash.

The model took to her Instagram stories on Friday to strike a pose in a revealing dress that showed off plenty of cleavage. Wearing high heels and standing with her legs apart, Gretzky shot a sultry look to the camera while posing outdoors. She wore what appeared to be a black mini dress with long sleeves, with her long hair flowing over her shoulders in waves. She accentuated the short video with a sparkling effect.

The swimsuit model, who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and engaged to PGA golfer Dustin Johnson, appeared to be dressed up for a night out, as she clutched a black purse and posed outside in the nighttime. It was not clear if Johnson was able to join her for the outing, as he had been isolated after a COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the month.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, was forced to pull out of a tournament this week but his agent told ESPN that he had been feeling much better, though was low on energy. It was not clear whether anyone else in his family was infected, and there was no indication that Gretzky had fallen ill. Her Instagram post suggested that, if she had been affected by the virus, she has since recovered and is back on her feet.

The post also appeared to celebrate Gretzky’s return to a once-familiar ground. In the caption at the bottom wrote, “I’M BAAAAACK” to apparently mark her return to social media after a long hiatus.

Gretzky, who built up a massive following online thanks to the racy pictures she frequently shared, has since been largely quiet on Instagram and other social media. She rarely posts, with the last image in her feed coming back on April 20, when she shared a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini as she lounged in the pool. Gretzky has shared some more brief updates in her stories, including a short video of herself dancing while wearing a tiny cut-off t-shirt that showed off her well-toned abs.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Aside from the infrequent posts — which are often in stories that disappear after 24 hours — Paulina’s followers who once got a steady stream of revealing snaps have gotten updates few and far between. Her Twitter feed has been even quieter, with the last message coming on Christmas Day in 2014, when she offered a holiday greeting to her followers.