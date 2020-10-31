Mandy Rose Flaunts Chiseled Abs & Cleavage In Strappy Black Bikini

WWE star Mandy Rose treated her Instagram followers to a smoking hot photo of herself wearing a tiny bikini on the beach while expressing her thoughts with a heart.

In the shot, Mandy sat atop a colorful yellow striped beach towel atop golden sand with whitecaps rolling in. The blue sky featured a few wispy clouds. She leaned back, supporting her body with her hands, and she had her shapely tanned legs bent and crossed in front of her.

The wrestler wore a black bikini top that featured two small triangles that created cups to cover her ample breasts, and they were outlined with straps that showed some skin and highlighted her cleavage. They attached to a ring in the center that held the whole thing together. A tiny string wrapped around her ribcage, and another tied around her neck.

She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that had two layers of straps. The lower ones wrapped over her lower hips, and the higher set rose to her nipped-in waist. The center dipped low, and the sides connected to a ring that echoed the one on Mandy’s top. The two-piece showcased the wrestler’s chiseled abs and muscular shoulders and arms.

The blond beauty wore her hair in a half ponytail with much of it hanging straight down her back. She accessorized with oversized dark sunglasses and rested halfway down her nose, showing off her thick dark eyebrows above them. She kept her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her straight white teeth.

Mandy’s Instagram fans showed the seaside photo a lot of love. At least 119,000 of them hit the “like” button, and more than 1,250 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Ab check. Wow, I’m speechless. You are awesome, perfect, beautiful, sweet, gorgeous, cute, and cute, Mandy,” gushed one impressed fan with a blushing smiley.

“What a bodacious bod, Mandy. That is an amazing view, and the ocean looks great too,” a second follower teased, including several red heart-eye and rose emoji.

“Here in Venezuela, have a couple of words to describe you. But I think the perfect word Is: DIABLA!” declared a third devotee who included hearts and a flag.

“Oof, the color black makes you a baddie. You look so hot and spicy, Mandy. That two-piece is stunning!” a fourth Instagram user wrote along with several roses, a heart, and star-eye emoji.

Mandy regularly updates her account with photos of herself wearing sexy outfits, swimwear, workout clothes, and skimpy costumes for her wresting. The Inquisitr previously reported that she gave Monday Night Raw a nickname inspired by her first name and shared a photo of herself in a skin-tight black outfit.