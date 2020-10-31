‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Peter Is Anxious As Spinelli & Sam Close In On Him

Things are happening quickly on ABC’s General Hospital when it comes to Peter August. He has had the upper hand and has been one step ahead of everyone else, but that is all changing as Spinelli and Sam found a way to make him quite anxious.

Peter believes that Helena Cassadine is back from the dead thanks to the technology that Spinelli put into motion. He and Sam concocted a plan to nab Peter for good. Helena’s voice on the other line definitely rattled Peter. He couldn’t even concentrate on Maxie as they were having dinner at the Metro Court. Spinelli was there when he got the phone call and told him that he looked like he had seen a ghost. He most certainly believed that he at least talked to one. The two men will once again be meeting up, according to General Hospital spoilers by SheKnows Soaps. On Tuesday, Peter will be reaching out to Maxie’s ex, but there is no indication on exactly what it will be all about.

Peter has no idea that he is being set up. If he should catch wind of it, Spinelli could be in danger. He is desperate to nab Peter so that Maxie will see him for who he really is.

There is another complication that was revealed on Friday’s show. Alex, Peter’s supposed real mother, is back in Port Charles and knocked her twin sister, Anna Devane, out. She will likely reveal herself to Peter soon. Peter’s new life with Maxie may crumble all around him once his evil deeds, and his past shenanigans, is revealed.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Anna was upset to learn that she was not Peter’s mother. Her twin is and she was being forced to tell him the truth. However, Alex attacked her before she had the chance to do that and now she has her sister locked away somewhere. It’s not known just yet on whether she will pretend to be Anna for a while or run to her son to reveal the truth to him.

Spinelli will do anything to protect his Maximista, even taking on Faison’s son. The following week, General Hospital spoilers tease that Peter will be waiting on some kind of news about something.

There is expected to be some type of dramatic explosion or fire that will leave the residents of Port Charles in need of some help. Peter could be in the middle of it if this has anything to do with Alex and her revenge.