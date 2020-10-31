Kim Kardashian Flaunts Soaking Wet Body In Slow Motion Video

Kim Kardashian is fresh off a lavish private island vacation which she put together for her 40th birthday. Along with sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner, Kim partied the week away with those closest to her by her side. In true Kardashian fashion, most of the vacation was photographed and subsequently shared on social media by all who attended. Followers of the famous family have found their feeds spammed with bikini pics from the event, and they show no sign of stopping.

Kim shared one of the week’s steamiest moments to her Instagram page on Friday night. In the new video, the 40-year-old was submerged underwater, just before peeping her head out from the ocean. She slowly walked towards the videographer and began emerging from the water as she ran her hands through her hair.

After several seconds, the clip switched to slow motion as Kim flaunted her famous physique to her 190 million followers. She continued to run her hands through her wet hair as she inched towards the camera, showing off her tanned bod which was only covered by a tiny neon green bikini. The stringy barely-there ensemble hardly contained her cleavage, but everything miraculously stayed in place throughout the recording’s duration. Kim held her hand over her stomach at the clip’s end when the motion rate resumed to normal and she walked out of sight. The video was set to Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” which captured the essence of the reality star’s sexy strut.

The sexy new post got immediate attention from her fans, bringing in over 750,000 likes in one hour. Thousands of comments piled up below the new video, where fans fawned over her enviable body.

“Beautiful as always Kim,” one admirer wrote.

“Those are some lucky dudes,” another said of the men in the background.

“THIS IS 40,” another added, playing off a caption Kim penned earlier this week.

Hundreds of emoji filled up the comments section as well, with fans leaving handfuls of sun and peach symbols. Kim used emoji in the caption for her new post as well, using the palm tree, water gun, and green heart symbols.

This is the second view Kim’s followers have gotten of her rocking the neon green bikini. Earlier today the mother-of-four posted a photo wearing the same swimsuit, where she posed next to Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloe who were wearing similar-looking bikinis. The photo, which can be seen here, was a part of a seven-picture post which showed off more fun in the sun had by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. Kourtney and Kim ran into the water together wearing almost identical swimsuits, and also enjoyed some kayaking together in the new images.