Maria Eduarda Shows Off Major Underboob And Her Sexy Thighs In New Instagram Photo

Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda is famous on Instagram for her hourglass figure and her sensual style. Taking to her page on Friday, October 30, she uploaded another hot pic to mesmerize her 840,000 followers.

In the snapshot, Maria rocked a light-pink and brown, snake-skin print bikini which left little to the imagination. It comprised a skimpy top featuring a low-cut neckline, one which showed off a hint of cleavage. The risqué garment boasted a cutout on the chest which showed off major underboob while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

Maria teamed the top with matching bottoms and sat in a cross-legged position to showcase her thick thighs. She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. Maria posed next to a swimming pool, against the background of some trees and a building with glass windows. The hottie perched on a sun lounger and placed her hand on it for support. She leaned back and held her other hand behind her head. The stunner looked toward the right side and sported a pout to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the Latina bombshell wished her followers a great weekend. Within eight hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 17,000 likes. Besides, several of Maria’s fans flocked to the comments section and shared close to 280 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“What an amazing figure you have!! You are a real goddess and I worship your beauty! Love you so much, Maria,” one of her fans commented.

“Hey, babe, you look absolutely gorgeous. Are you single? If yes, will you go out with me, please?” chimed in another user.

“So, so hot!! I can keep looking at those thighs for the rest of the day. You also have beautiful eyes,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“You are a work of art! This pic made my day, so thank you for sharing it with us,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “incredible body,” “delicious,” and “unreal,” to let Maria know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Gayana Rubin, Ellen Oliveira, and Lily Adrianne.

Maria often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she uploaded a sultry pic in which she rocked a printed lingerie set that accentuated her buxom physique. To date, the post has garnered more than 26,000 likes.