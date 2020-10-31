Hannah Stocking Becomes A Scantily-Clad ‘Bush’ While Ondreaz Lopez Nails His Edward Scissorhands Costume

Hannah rocked a green turf two-piece in the funny video.

Hannah Stocking became a human-plant hybrid in her latest entertaining Instagram video. The social media influencer and model shared the clip with her 18.5 million followers on Halloween Eve.

Hannah, 28, underwent an incredible transformation with a little help from TikTok star Ondreaz Lopez, 23. Her costar nailed his Edward Scissorhands costume, which included a wild dark wig and a black leather ensemble covered with buckles and straps similar to the one that actor Johnny Depp wore in the unusual character’s eponymous 1990 movie. Like Tim Burton’s misunderstood humanoid creation, Ondreaz sported long scissor blades instead of fingers. He walked mechanically in front of a tall hedge as whimsical music from the movie played. It was the “Ice Dance” piece by composer Danny Elfman.

Instead of following the movie’s script by carving up a block of ice, he went to work on the hedge. He and Hannah gave their take on the strange fairytale a cute twist by having Edward create a living woman from the greenery. Hannah’s topiary character rocked a green two-piece that looked like it was made from pieces of synthetic turf material. They were held together by silver chains, and Hannah’s top featured a slash mark on the front for a fun added touch.

The model also wore thigh-high leg coverings crafted from the textured green fabric, along with a long emerald wig styled in soft waves. She completed her look with green makeup. In her caption, she revealed that designer Lisa N. Hoang created the ensembles featured in the clip. She also joked that she’s “always wanted to be a bush.”

Hannah looked like she was trying — and failing — not to laugh as the video concluded, but her costar didn’t break character.

Hannah’s sweet and funny video was a massive hit with her followers, who let her know just how much they adored it by pressing the like button on her post over 250,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with their rave reviews.

“Hahahhaha I love this,” wrote fitness model Sommer Ray.

“Wow @ondreaz looks LEGIT!!! And you legit look like a bush!!!” commented Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg.

“You guys are so cute it makes me smile,” read a message from a fan.

“Greatest love story of our time,” declared another viewer.

Hannah often wears costumes in her videos. As reported by The Inquisitr, her followers were shocked at how much she resembled actress Margot Robbie when she dressed up like Gotham baddie Harley Quinn for a Birds of Prey parody costarring The Bold and the Beautiful star Pierson Fodé as the Joker.