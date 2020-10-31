Joanna Chimonides Flaunts A Glimpse Of Cleavage In New Instagram Post

British model and television personality Joanna Chimonides is no stranger to flaunting her incredible style and sexy body on social media. Following her sultry-pic posting routine, she went online on Friday, October 30, and treated her legions of Instagram followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Joanna, who became famous after participating in the popular TV series Love Island, rocked a nude-colored lingerie set which drew attention to her cleavage and taut stomach while also putting her toned legs and thighs on full display.

Joanna also wore a blue, button-down silk jacket atop her lingerie set. In the caption, she informed users that the jacket was from the men’s collection of the British clothing retailer, Boohoo. She added that the post was also sponsored by the brand.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in a sleek ponytail, letting her locks fall over her back. According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location and Joanna leaned against a white wall. She lifted her chin and gazed straight at the lens. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot garnered more than 13,000 likes. In addition, many of Joanna’s followers took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her sense of style.

“Wow, you look so gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“I thought it was Kim Kardashian!! I am not even joking,” chimed in another user.

“You look dangerously STUNNING, hun,” a third admirer remarked.

“Your figure, oh my god!!! You are so, so pretty!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Others posted words and phrases like “irresistible,” “you’re unreal,” and “what a babe,” to let Joanna know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Mandi Vakili, Maura Higgins, Hayley Hughes, and Belle Hassan.

Joanna rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sultry snapshots, which she posts on her timeline quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 16, the hottie uploaded her birthday picture in which she rocked a skimpy pink bikini.

The plunging neckline of the tiny garment put her enviable cleavage on full display while also drawing attention to her taut stomach. To date, the snap has accrued more than 51,000 likes and close to 360 comments.