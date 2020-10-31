Iskra Lawrence Models Cheetah Print Shorts And A Bralette For Christmas Gift Guide

Though Halloween has yet to arrive, social media star Iskra Lawrence was undeterred in diving into the holiday season with her 4.6 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, the popular Aerie model sported a cozy ensemble, consisting of a bralette, shorts, and cozy sweater while discussing Christmas gift ideas.

Iskra’s bralette had a low, scooped neckline that showed off the model’s décolletage. It featured two spaghetti straps that exposed her toned shoulders and a hem that cropped just below her bust-line. The ribbed material not only gave a cozy aesthetic to the look, but also accentuated her enviable curves. The top was a dark beige hue, which both complemented the body positivity model’s sun-kissed skin and matched the brown and beige color palette of the multi-picture update.

Iskra paired the bralette with a pair of brown and black cheetah-print shorts. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. The fabric looked to be a light and airy material, and a ruffled decorated the bottom hem.

To keep herself warm during the autumnal weather, she draped a cream colored sweater over her shoulders. The garment was a faux-sherpa style and added a pop of brightness to the shots. Last but not least, Iskra wore a pair of ankle-high socks. They featured a brown and black fair isle pattern along the top.

Iskra styled her hair loose and naturally with a chic center part and allowed her long blond locks to cascade down past her shoulders. She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a number of stacked choker-style necklaces, some bracelets, and a pair of stud earrings.

The Aerie ambassador posted four pictures in total. In the first, she sat on her knees and leaned forward as she smiled at the camera. In the second, she looked upward while adjusting her sweater. Next, she raised her arms in glee, before throwing a bunch of holiday items at the camera in the final shot.

Fans loved the new mega-pic update and awarded the post over 31,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“You looking so beautiful and cute,” gushed one awestruck follower, emphasizing the sentiment with several black hearts.

“Iskra, you are on the top of my wish list,” cheekily wished a second.

“In love with your smile,” raved a third.

“Always beautiful and smiling,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a smiling emoji and two heart-eye faces.

