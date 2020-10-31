Sofia Vergara Flashes Considerable Cleavage While Shooting A Commerical

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara posted an update for all of her 20.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy that included a sexy snapshot that was taken from the set of a commercial she is currently shooting. The picture, which was uploaded to her popular feed on Friday, October 30, showed the 48-year-old Modern Family star leaning over a box of Ritz cheese crispers in a carmine red dress with a plunging neckline.

Although the crunchy snack food was prominently displayed at the lower edge of the photo’s frame, it was Vergara that stole the show by offering a sneak peek at her considerable cleavage.

In the caption that accompanied the snapshot, the top-earning television actress mentioned that it had been a “fun day” of filming. Meanwhile, her fans were seemingly just as enthusiastic about the way in which her attractive attributes were enhanced and accentuated by the low-cut garment that she wore.

Within an hour of going live, the photo update had been double-tapped almost 40,000 times. Furthermore, hundreds of comments had been left, the brunt of which were virtual catcalls and words of praise for her alluring appearance.

“Wow girl, always so gorgeous,” opined one commenter. “Glad you are proud of those eyes, lips and [your] cleavage.”

“So beautiful omg!!!” raved a second smitten user. “Love you so much Sofia.”

“You can’t eat that and have a body like yours,” joked another admirer of Vergara’s physique.

“Your beauty is intimidating,” stated a fourth follower.

With a green screen and bright studio lights visible in the background, Vergara took a position in front of the camera with the aforementioned box of crackers placed between her and the device. The upward angle of the closeup shot made her picturesque face, the golden-brown mane that draped both sides of it and her famously ample bosom the focal points of the picture, alongside the bright packaging of the cheesy snack she was there to advertise.

Her plump, scarlet-hued lips were parted to reveal a smattering of bright, white teeth while her glinting brown eyes were locked onto the lens of the device that documented her. In the meantime, the way in which Vergara leaned forward in the shot and the plunging nature of her practically skintight dress combined to provide admirers of her NSFW attributes to see a clear view of the divide created by her breasts.

Vergara absolutely owned the frame in an update posted earlier this month which included a sultry snap of the A-lister and Instagram star as she rocked a black bustier that similarly emphasized her shapely bust.