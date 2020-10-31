Meghan Markle Court Case Hit With Allegations Of Press Suppression By British Society Of Editors

A group called the Society of Editors has penned an open letter accusing the courts of press suppression, such as in Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL). The group describes itself on its website as an agency committed to fighting for media freedom.

Though the complaints refer to multiple cases spanning a number of subjects, the Society of Editors specifically used the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit — which took place yesterday — as its prime example.

The residing judge decreed that members of the press could not attend the hearing virtually, and that only reporters who were physically present could listen in. As a result, the Society of Editors, which also goes by the acronym SoE, claimed that the decision was particularly egregious during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it difficult for reporters to attend events on the ground.

The letter opened with the acknowledgement that the courts were facing difficulties navigating during the novel coronavirus pandemic and the requirements of social distancing. However, with the opening niceties out of the way, the letter then immediately launched into expressing disappointment not only that remote access was not provided to the press, but also that no reason was given behind the decision to ban the media’s virtual attendance.

“While we appreciate the difficulties that the Covid situation is presenting to the courts and judiciary, it is important that press access to hearings is maintained during this period,” wrote Ian Murray, Executive Director of the SoE.

“Where space restrictions do prevent the press from attending hearings in person, it would be helpful for remote access to be provided. On the occasions where it cannot be, it would be helpful, to aid our understanding, to know why it cannot be facilitated.”

Mark Large / Getty Images

Murray added that he believed the justice system needed to reconsider its approach with the press, and expressed his frustration that many had been worried about being restricted from the original trial, which had been previously scheduled for January 2021.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the trial has since been rescheduled to the following autumn after the duchess requested a postponement following a “confidential” reason.

Murray concluded the missive with the declaration that open justice was an importance element of the system overall. The executive editor added that though the Markle case against ANL was a high-profile case, the sentiment should apply to those with less media attention as well.

